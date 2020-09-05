



Monday’s ‘President’s Challenge’ was an unusual (and I have to say not a popular choice) of format. Played in teams of 4 it was all to count on the par 4’s with the best 2 scores on the par 3’s and par 5’s.

Winning with 112 points (6 off the record) were Terry Field, Marleen Billen, Mike Brentnall and Dave Pulling. Behind them, on 99, were Graham Murray, Paul Brown, Pete Dunn and Ron Luffman.

Have to say these teams are becoming very predictable with the buggy sharing!

Wednesday saw round one (best two out of three to count) medal rounds. With a nett 69 it was Joyce McClusky going into an early lead followed by Lindsay Forbes on 70 and Marleen Billen on 71. There were four 2’s today with Dave Pulling, Lindsay Forbes, Mark Western and Terry Field adding a few more euros to their piggybanks.

Friday and it was the best 2 scores from 4 to count on each hole but with all taken into account on the par 3’s. Ken & Liz Robertson together with Mark Western and Pete Dunn took the honours with 103 points.

Thanks once again this week to Mike Mahoney and his recently published ‘Golf Instruction Book’. In particular the chapter on ‘How to hit a Scrixon from the rough when you just hit a Titleist from the tee’ proved invaluable.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell