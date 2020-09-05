La Marina Bowls Club by Dave Hadaway





More a social report than bowling this week, but that’s fine because socializing is an important part of the game.

Sunday 30th saw John’s 1st fun game on the new carpet, and it was great to see the green full of bowlers in their whites. This was won by John Rae and Jean Perchard, and a great time was had by all.

This week also gives us the opportunity to say Goodbye and Good luck to ex Bowlers, Chris & Joan Green who go back due to ill health, we really wish them well. In the past Chris was a very active bowler and committee member, brought down by Kidney Failure. Secondly Hilary and Arthur Cronk have sold to go back to Rickmansworth, and will be sadly missed, Hilary was also a past committee member, hopefully they will keep in touch with their many friends in Spain. We wish them both Good Luck and Good Health.

Dave O’Sullivan has asked me to remind you that our monthly winter quiz will restart on Monday 28th Sept. This year however tables will be strictly limited to 4 per table (or less).

Lastly nothing to do with bowling But Kim Mabley one of our regular early morning swimmers completed a sponsored swim for Elche Children’s home and our members managed to full up 2 pages of sponsorship, she raised over 500€. Thank you all on her behalf.