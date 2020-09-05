José Miguel Serna to manage Torrevieja CF





It would be difficult to find a local coach with more experience than Serna who, following a playing career with Hércules CF, CD Cox, Albatera CF and CD Almoradí, in both Tercera and Preferente, went on to manage Albatera CF, CD Thader, CD Catral, Albatera CF and Callosa Deportiva.

In recent seasons he has been working as the club’s Sporting Director, with responsibility for the coaching structure and external relations of the 500 players, of all age groups, across Torrevieja CF’s 25 teams.

There is no doubt Serna’s knowledge of players coming up through the various levels will enable him to formulate the very best groups of players at all levels with the ultimate aim of establishing the strongest possible squad for the senior’s who, during the coming season, he will hope to guide into Regional Group One