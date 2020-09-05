



By Andrew Atkinson

Dream Of Dreams – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed Haydock Park’s £250,000 Betfair Sprint Cup on Saturday.

Sir Michael Stoute trained 5-2 favourite Dream of Dreams, ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, gained a 1 1/4 lengths win ahead of Glen Shiel, with fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Golden Horde (11-2) third.

Following the win, six year old Dream Of Dreams was heavily backed to 5-2 favourite from 4-1 for the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 17.

Enable – fromthehorsesmouth.info eighth winning selection – will head to Paris next month, ahead of the Arc de Triomphe, after winning Kempton’s Group 3 September Stakes, under jockey Frankie Dettori.

Enable, who gained an emphatic seven lengths win ahead of Kirstenbosch, with Prince Of Arran third, bids for a record third success in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

“All roads lead to Longchamp. We came here to do the job, she felt good – the dream is still alive,” said Dettori.

Caption:

Sir Michael Stoute: Dream Of Dreams Haydock Park Betfair Sprint Cup win.

The post Dreams come true for Stoute and Murphy in Haydock Betfair Sprint Cup win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.