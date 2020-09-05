Carp-R-Us Angling match report





Carp-R-Us finally started its Autumn Series of matches this week on the Eden stretch of the River Segura.

The weather was very pleasant but with no flow on the river and levels down a foot or more, a hard match was expected. The winning weights came from two of the favoured pegs, with Steve Collins on peg 17 just pipping Dave Sutton on peg 16.

Steve had 4.62kg on pole and corn with Dave using feeder and pellet for 4.10kg.

Third was Geoff Tempest With 2.20kg from peg 7 and fourth was Jackie Breslin with 1.75kg from peg 1.