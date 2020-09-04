Earthquake with 3.6 magnitude and epicenter in Cabo de Palos, Murcia, reported by Independent Scientific Organisation





An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was felt throughout the Region pf Murcia yesterday. The epicenter, according to the Independent Scientific Organisation was in Cabo de Palos, a very popular area for local snorkellers and scuba divers.

Only minor tremors were felt by locals and there have been no reports of any significant damage or injury.

The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida often experience minor tremors in the area. Just yesterday an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 occurred 56km off the coast of Torrevieja.