Dream Of Dreams tilt at Haydock Betfair Sprint Cup





By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock Park stages its biggest Flat race of the season on Saturday showcasing the £225,000 Betfair Sprint Cup.

The Group 1 race over six furlongs was first run in 1966, when won by Be Friendly, owned by legendary BBC racing commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan.

Oxted, trained Roger Teal, winner of the the G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket in July, who goes to post as 7-2 favourite, began the season with victory in the G3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket in June.

“We are very happy with Oxted and he has come out of the July Cup in good form,” said Lambourn-based Teal.

“We were thinking about going to France with him but, given the restrictions and everything, we decided to stay home and head to Haydock.

“As for the ground (soft, heavy in places) all of his best form has come on top of the ground. However, he is bred to handle the soft. Both his sire (Mayson) and dam went on soft ground and hopefully he should be able to handle it.

“He has disappointed on soft ground before, but I think that was due to other reasons. He was quite a weak three-year-old, whereas he has now strengthened up.

“However, it will help if there is good in the going description and hopefully it dries out.

“His July Cup win was very special, and it would be great if he could repeat the feat in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

“Cieren Fallon has a big future ahead of him and it has been absolutely brilliant to see him land the Qatar Racing job. We are looking forward to having him aboard Oxted on Saturday.”

Oxted: Sprint Cup bid

Third behind Oxted in the Darley July Cup was Golden Horde (3.25) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Clive Cox.

The three-year-old had previously been successful in G1 company in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June and was last seen when fifth behind Space Blues in the extended six-furlong G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on August 9.

Cox, based in Lambourn who saddled 2017 Sprint Cup hero Harry Angel, said: “Golden Horde is very well. I would be looking forward to Saturday and I just hope we don’t get too much rain.

“Golden Horde started the season really well by winning the Commonwealth Cup and I think he has run creditably, in both the July Cup and Maurice de Gheest.

“I actually think the six and a half furlongs in France was just far enough for him on the day, but he has had a nice timescale between races and appears to be in excellent form.”

Golden Horde fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way Sprint Cup tip

Last year’s Betfair Sprint Cup was won by Hello Youmzain, trained by Kevin Ryan, gaining a half length win, ahead of The Tin Man, trained by James Fanshawe, winner of the race in 2018.

Four-year-old Hello Youmzain won the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, when gaining a head verdict ahead of Sir Michael Stoute trained Dream Of Dreams (3.25) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info gelded ahead of the 2020 campaign, winning the 7f G2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury in August.

Hello Youmzain Betfair Sprint Cup 2019 success

North Yorkshire-based Kevin Ryan saddles veteran Brando, runner-up in 2018 and fourth last year. James Fanshawe has a second entry in Archer’s Dream, who could step up in class following a win over Saturday’s course and distance in a conditions race in July.

Aidan O’Brien saddles Lope Y Fernandez, who disappointed behind Golden Horde at Royal Ascot, but posted much better efforts when second to Pinatubo in the G1 Prix Jean Prat and third in the G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest. Other interesting contenders include progressive three-year-old Art Power trained by Tim Easterby and Tabdeed trained by Owen Burrows, who defeated The Tin Man last time out in the G3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July.

Hollie Doyle is up on Glen Shiel trained by Archie Watson, successful when last seen in the G3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on August 9.

The Betfair Sprint Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Brtting: 7/2 Oxted, 4/1 Dream of Dreams, Hello Youmzain, 6/1 Golden Horde, Lope Y Fernandez, 8/1 Art Power, 10/1 Tabdeed, 12/1 Khaadem, 16/1 Glen Shiel, 20/1 Queen Jo Jo, The Tin Man, 25/1 Brando, Summerghand, Forever In Dreams, Archer’s Dream.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: “It is shaping up to be a blockbuster renewal of the Betfair Sprint Cup”.

The seven-race card at Haydock Park gets underway at 1.10pm, with the Listed Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes (1m) for two-year-olds, with Fancy Man (1.10) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

The G3 Betfair Superior Mile Stakes over 1 mile fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection is Top Rank (1.45).

Favourite Moon (2.15). Cape Coast (2.45) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup over 1m 6f.

Jabbarockie (ew) (4.00). George Of Hearts (ew) (4.35).

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.45 Innovator ew. 1.20 Love Is You ew. 1.55 Rose Hip ew. 2.30 Dream Loper ew. 3.05 Coconut ew. 3.40 Spanish City ew. 4.15 Blue Mist.

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Zoffarelli ew. 2.00 Gussy Mac ew. 2.35 Enable. 3.10 Recovery Run. 3.45 Jahbath ew. 4.20 Anna Of Lorraine ew. 4.55 With Promise ew. 5.30 Griggy ew.

STRATFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.25 Perfect Predator. 3.00 Seddon. 3.35 Skeaping ew. 4.10 Irish Prophecy ew. 4.45 El Borracho ew. 5.20 Atlantic Storm ew. 5.50 Hooper.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.25 Seaforth. 6.00 Ajyaall. 6.30 Beautiful News. 7.00 Boogie Time ew. 7.30 Quaint ew. 8.00 Galata Bridge. 8.30 Bird To Love ew. 9.00 Tidal Racer ew.

