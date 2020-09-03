One death and less than 200 infections in the province of Alicante





Alicante has registered 165 new infections in the 24 hour period prior to Wednesday, 72 less, although ICU admissions have risen to 19.

The evolution in the Vega Baja and Elche has improved in recent days while Dénia suffers three new outbreaks with 18 cases

The province added another death to the four reported on Tuesday by coronavirus. The victim was a resident in a nursing home. Alicante registered 165 new infections, which is 72 less than the previous day, when 237 were recorded. The number of hospital admissions fell by two people, to 109, but numbers in the ICU increased by four and currently stands at 19.

The Valencian Community as a whole registered 463 new covid cases confirmed by PCR test. By provinces, 165 in the province of Alicante; 38 in Castellón; and 259 in the province of Valencia. Also, there are five unassigned cases.

Health also said yesterday that the accumulated incidence rate in the Valencian Community in the last 14 days stands at 127.68 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the average in Spain is 211.84 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In other words, the Community is well below the average even though the trend of the last two weeks has been upward.

A total of 593 patients with coronavirus have been cured in the Community.

Hospitals have 382 people admitted: 109 in the province of Alicante (two less), 19 of them in the ICU, four more than the day before; 40 in the province of Castellón, with 8 patients in the ICU; and 233 in the province of Valencia, 24 of them in ICU.

Of the 24 outbreaks registered yesterday, six occurred in the province. The situation in Dénia saw 18 cases. Two of them, with seven infections each, were of workplace origin and the other, with four infections, was of social origin.

Dénia is the town that is of most concern at the moment after the peak of infections reached last week and because its cumulative incidence rate already exceeds that of Madrid with 498 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In fact, despite having fewer than 50,000 inhabitants, it has ranked as the fourth highest incidence of coronavirus in the Community, after Valencia, Alicante and Torrent.

In addition to the Dénia outbreaks there were another three in Elche (7 cases), Rojales (4 cases) and Castalla (3 cases), all of them of social origin.

Since Monday 24 August there has not been a death in a community care home. Yesterday, however, there was one death in a residence, although the location was not specified.

According to the latest data, there is are positive cases of covid in 40 nursing homes in the Community, 18 of them in the province of Alicante.

38 locations without cases

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry relating to Coronavirus infections by municipalities, localities in Vega Baja, Elche and Santa Pola show the best improvement of cases. In the accumulated incidence rate, Elche (-10), Albatera (-57), Bigastro (-15), Callosa de Segura (-16), Dolores (-13), Orihuela (-6), Santa Pola (-10) and Los Montesinos (-20).

A total of 38 of the 141 towns in the province, that is, 27%, have not registered a single case of covid to date. The vast majority of these are small towns in the interior that have managed to avoid the virus. Only Jacarilla and Llíber have more than a thousand inhabitants on this covid-free list.