CHS undertake cleaning Orihuela Costa ramblas and riverbeds





Grupo Tragsa have been engage by the Orihuela Council through the CHS (Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura) to carry out cleaning and maintenance tasks in the riverbeds of the Río Nacimiento that flow into Campoamor and Río Seco. These works will last approximately two weeks.

This work is in addition to that already completed including the clearing and cleaning of the Rambla de Cabo Roig, as well as those tasks that will begin imminently along the course of the Rio Segura. Councillor Dámaso Aparicio said, “We will be working with other administrations to reinforce the preventive actions that are necessary in our municipality.”