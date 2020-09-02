



The Community adds 902 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths

There are currently 376 people admitted to Valencian hospitals

The Valencian Community has registered 902 new infections of Covid-19 and seven deaths in the last day with the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, emphasising that stopping the virus “requires an individual commitment from each and every one of the public, who must each take his part in the fight against the pandemic. “If not, we will not be able to control the transmission of the virus,” she warned.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health has reported 902 new infections of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test in the 24 hours prior to Tuesday evening. By provinces, there are 78 new positives in Castellón, 237 in the province of Alicante and 584 in the province of Valencia. Additionally, four cases remain unassigned.

The last report also listed 3 new cases in Orihuela and 3 in Torrevieja, both of social origin.

A total of 7 deaths from coronavirus have also been registered during that period, while 593 patients with coronavirus have been cured since the update.

Valencian hospitals currently have 376 people admitted because of the virus: 34 in the province of Castellón, with 7 patients in ICU; 111 in the province of Alicante, 15 of them in the ICU; and 231 in the province of Valencia, 25 of them in the ICU.

At the moment there are 5,965 active cases.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 829,284, of which 687,091 have been through PCR and 142,193 through rapid test.

According to figures released on Monday night by the country’s Health Ministry, a total of 174,336 new cases were diagnosed nationally during the month of August, with 23,572 detected since Friday alone. That works out as an average of 5,623 a day. This figure is almost five times higher than that of July, and confirms a second wave of the virus that is not showing any signs of losing strength across Spain as a whole.