



Romantic night will be celebrated in Mojácar this year with a film of “the most beautiful kisses in Spain”

Mojácar, along with their fellow members of the Association of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain, will celebrate Romantic Night IV on September 19th albeit in a quite different way due to coronavirus restrictions. This year, the Most Beautiful Kisses in Spain will take centre stage, with a compilation of video clips made by anyone with a touch of romance in their heart who wishes to play a leading part.

The deadline is September 9th, films need to be 5 seconds maximum and in horizontal format. The scenes of kisses or gestures of love can be with partners, friends, pets or whoever you choose, in your selected setting. Clips should be sent to the email: tubeso@lanocheromántica.com.

A final video will include the best, most loving and affectionate entries sent to the Association. It will be accompanied by especially created music and, will all be very much in the style of the “Cinema Paradiso” movie that features a cinema screen projecting a collection of small emotive films.

The Most Beautiful Kiss cannot be celebrated jointly at midnight as in past years, but the final video will be broadcast at the same time on September 19th and can be viewed on the Association website or the individual members’ social networks.

This annual event is always important to hotels and restaurants in Mojácar and this year, the prestigious chef, Juan Pozuelo, is creating a special dessert for the occasion that will be revealed at a press conference. This dessert will add the sweet finale in the restaurants of the Association’s towns, including Mojácar.