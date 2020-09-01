The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that Bangor-on-Dee will stage two Jump fixture meetings on September 29 and 30.





By Andrew Atkinson

An afternoon Jump fixture had been allocated to September 29 when the Fixture List was published in August. Bidding for the additional fixture has been through the established auction process, with Bangor being the successful applicant.

The fixture will be a seven race card, with the opportunity to divide to eight races, if required. Entry and declaration deadlines will be as normal.

Race conditions, times and other fixture information will be available via the Racing Admin site: www2.racingadmin.co.uk

Theatrebar retires

Trainer Dan Skelton has announced that 12-year-old stable warrior Theatrebar has retired safe and sound: “He’s had a super career for owner-breeders the Wyatts, including seven wins and 13 placings from 33 runs, with a career high rating of 145. Happy Retirement Terry, you deserve it,” said Skelton, who has two yards at Lodge Hill and Badbury Hill Farm, in Warwickshire.

Dan Skelton trained Theatrebar retired, aged 12.

