The best football players of all time in the world





To play the sport of king – football, requires players not only good skills but also hard training days. So which players play the best football in the world?

The best players in the world of all time are always mentioned with respect and admiration for their achievements, contributions and influence. If you are a loyal fan of the sport of the king then surely the names below are not too strange. The best players of all time are revealed, including indispensable legends of football villages like Pele, Maradona, … and the world superstar M10 or CR7.

But surely the players on this list must contain a lot of special things about the ability to play football and impressive achievements throughout their career. If you are looking for a betting site, don’t forget to visit Ku Casino to place your bets. Now, join us to find out soon.

Soccer King Pele – The best player in the world

When it comes to the best players in the world of all time, certainly, it is indispensable for Pele. He is a famous Brazilian football legend and won many achievements throughout his career. At the peak of his career, he helped Brazil win the World Cup trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Pele is among the best players in the world/ Ph.Soha

In addition, this outstanding legend also repeatedly won the title of top scorer. He became the player scoring the most goals in football history with 1281 goals out of 1363 matches.

According to FIFA’s vote – World Football Federation, Pele is among the best players in the world. And also for that reason, the Brazilian star has a great influence in the world of football.

Diego Maradona – The best player in the world

Maradona is the next player to top the best player in the world announced by CNN. He is the great star of the football village not inferior to the football king Pele. In addition to the troubles on the pitch, by his innate talent this player has established many feats in history.

Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986/Ph.trensanco

Thanks to his excellent playing skills, Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986. Besides the Italian championship in 1987 and 1990. And that is why Help him be on the list of the best players of all time.

Johan Cruyff – Legend of Dutch football

Johan Cruyff is a Dutch football star and he is also one of the best players in the world of all time. The nickname of this former Dutch player is “Saint Cruyff”. Because of his style of play and his “role models” in every match.

Johan Cruyff is one of the best players in the world of all time/ Ph.vietnam9

Throughout his career, he has achieved many remarkable achievements. Specifically, eight times the championship of the domestic league and the noble titles of Europe. In particular, the former best player in the world of all time has owned three European Golden Ball titles. In Barcelona, ​​Johan Cruyff also helped the team to the championship for the first time in 1973.

Michel Platini – Top best player in the world

Michel Platini is a French football player with a very strong play. Up to the present time, Platini is in the hands of decisive power to European football. Especially the important turning points of the old continent. At the peak of his form, this player once won the top scorer. Especially the best player of Euro 1984.

Franz Beckenbauer – Former German international

Franz Beckenbauer is also one of the stars that CNN listed as the best player in the world. The former German international is known for his professional possession. He was a famous defender of the Bayern – Germany team.

Franz Beckenbauer is also one of the stars/Ph.FCBayern

In his career in digital shorts, he and the Gray Lobster team own 5 silver discs. Thanks to that, Beckenbauer’s hometown team has a place in the old continent. In addition, Beckenbauer was once the captain of the German tank that led his team to the world championship in 1974.

Alfredo di Stefano – The silver arrow of Argentina

The next hero of the world football village is Alfredo di Stefano. Stefano has many times won with the national team the prestigious C1 Cup and many other noble titles.

The special feature that makes this striker in the top best players in the world is because of the ability to play the ball to make every opponent’s defense terrified. Thanks to this, this star helps Real become Europe’s hegemony for 5 consecutive years.

Ferenc Puskas – Top best players of all time

The best player in this world is famous for his superlative scoring speed, no player can match it. In the national team colors, Ferenc Puskas and his teammates made an impressive achievement.

He is also one of the best players in the world voted/ Ph.Medium

Specifically, this Real football star scored 84 goals/ 85 matches. Thus he became the main striker of the Hungarian team. At the same time, he is also voted one of the best players in the world.

Eusebio – Legendary Portuguese legend

Who is the best player in the world we would like to recommend next? It was Eusebio in the top 10 best players of all time thanks to a total of 1000 goals throughout his career. The star is also considered the Portuguese football legend and the “black pearl” of the team. The reason this striker became one of the best players in the world is because the ability to shoot with his right foot is extremely dangerous.

When wearing the Benfica club, Eusebio set the striker record of the most goals (317 goals). Up to now, the name of this legend is still mentioned by the grave. Especially the name Eusebio has been written in the history of the world football village.

Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is a player who possesses superior technique with skillful handling, flexibility and beautiful goals beyond imagination. In his career as a footballer, Bergkamp won three top scorers and one Dutch football championship. Along with that are 2 UEFA Europa League titles and 3 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups and the London Gunner.

Not only that, but Bergkamp also achieved many other noble titles such as the best football player in the Netherlands in 1992 and 1993, the 1993 European soccer ball, the best player in English football in 1998.

Good footballers will never be lacking, more and more young football talent is appearing today. But the legends of football in the past cannot be overshadowed either. Football is a passion, an entertainment sport. But if you’re the one who sees it as your way of making money. You need to beat the bookmakers. Search for soi keo nha cai for soccer betting tips. Above are our share of the best football players of all time.