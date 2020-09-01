



There are plenty of reasons for anyone from any part of the world to move to Spain. From the amazing natural beauty of our country to the various cultural attractions in all our major cities, it’s no wonder Spain is a top choice for travelers and adventure seekers alike.

But what about people who might be held back by something—or someone—such as a pet?

If you’re worried about whether or not it’s possible to move to Spain with your animal companion, don’t worry! This guide will walk through five tips to make it much easier.

#1 Planning is Essential

As with many undertakings in life, you need to have a plan in place to make your move successful. It might sound appealing to throw caution to the wind and fly by the seat of your pants, especially in a foreign country. But doing so will make it much more difficult on you—and your trusted animal companion. The last thing you want is to make your pet’s life hard, right?

That’s why you need to create a robust moving plan, whether using premium moving checklist software or a good old fashioned pen and paper.

#2 Learn the Language

This is such an important part of your overall planning that it gets its own separate category. It’s extremely important to learn the language of a country you are moving to. Even if you don’t develop complete fluency before moving, you should at least have some baseline proficiency.

Luckily, there are many in-person programs and even useful language learning apps to help!

For starters, you need to know how to ask basic questions to get around. You should be able to identify yourself (and your pet!) and even say that your primary language is not Spanish. Chances are, a person you meet may be able to communicate in English as well.

#3 Get Your Pets Ready

Your pets are going to need to be prepared, as well. Some animals take well to new situations, like long car or plane rides and even a brand-new environment to live in. Other animals… not so much. But if your pet is especially sensitive to change, that’s something a training regimen can help to address. Both before and after the move, be sure to:

Ease your pet into any changes

Reward good behavior with treats

Find kind punishments for bad behavior

And, where training won’t work, you should look into other natural solutions.

Plenty of people know the wonders of catnip for felines. But that’s not the only way to keep your pets happy amidst a move. Other amazing solutions like specialty teas they can drink or a CBDfx oil you can drop into their mouth can make them as calm and happy as can be.

#4 Lock Down Suitable Housing

Before you actually make the move, you’ll need to find yourself an amazing Spanish property to either rent over the short term or purchase. Getting yourself an amazing property will help make everything else about moving so much easier.

When looking for your ideal spot, be sure to factor in:

Ease of access to transportation

Proximity to local bars and restaurants

Value and potential for appreciation of property

Most importantly: pet friendliness of home and neighborhood

Find your dream home in one of the best countries in the world! And no matter where you’re living, you’ll need to…

#5 Know Some Survival Basics

What’s the secret to living in Spain ? It’s pretty much the same as learning to live anywhere else in the world. There are so many amazing factors that make Spain a beautiful and unique place. But a basic understanding of what it takes to survive can push you and your pets through any initial hardships you may face.

What skills are we talking about? The following:

Understand how to do basic maintenance and repair

Bringing a dictionary or translating app with you

Learn how to cook and be self-sufficient

Know how to use a map, and use it!

Keep your living space clean

As long as you take care of these basic life essentials, you and your pet will be living the lives of bone fide Spaniards in no time! So, what are you waiting for?

Take Your Furry Friends Abroad!

It’s never too early (or late!) to start planning your move to Spain. Having an animal is no reason to avoid making a life-changing decision like this. With the right amount of planning and preparation, you and your pet will have the life you’ve always dreamed of in Spain.

Get started soon—the whole country awaits you!