



More than 30,000 inquiries have been made in the five information tents located on the beaches, where 500 umbrellas were distributed to bathers as a gift.

Last weekend brought an end to the Commercial and Tourist Information and Incentive Campaign which has been held by the council and the small business association during July and August.

The campaign saw the placement of informational tents on the four most important beaches of Torrevieja, La Mata (Plaza del Embarcadero and another point in front of the Vela Beach Restaurant), Los Locos, El Cura and Los Náufragos.

These points were attended by specialised personnel, who via different QR codes, have updated more than 30,000 visitors about everything related to commerce, hospitality, tourism, cultural activity and sports in the municipality.

In addition, during four alternate weekends, 500 umbrellas with the logos of the Department of Commerce, APYMECO and the slogan “Ganas de ti” have been placed on the beaches, which bathers were able to remove at the end of the day.

There was also a photographic contest which was widely supported.

A complementary Social Media plan was also carried out and the tourist image of the city was also improved with the renewal of vinyl in the main billboards around the town.

The aim of the Summer Campaign was to encourage local commerce, after the disruption caused by COVID-19, making visitors aware of the city, in addition to bit being safe, and where each client is unique and special.

The Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism of the Torrevieja City Council, Rosario Martínez Cazarra and the president of APYMECO, Jorge Almarcha, said they were both delighted at the success of the campaign and the support shown by bathers and tourists.