UB40, formed in the seventies, appeared in Torrevieja in 2018 in A Real Labour of Love Tour at the Eras de Sal, featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Virtue.

Duncan Campbell the lead singer of Reggae band UB40 is recovering after suffering a stroke: “Lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke.

“He is up and about, and we ask fans to respect Duncan and the family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.

“We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring,” said a statement from UB40.

UB40 split

Duncan originally joined the band, following the departure of his brother Ali Campbell, having been offered the role of lead singer in the 1970s – but turned it down.

Duncan has spoken out on a feud that has been ongoing with his sibling, after he departed the band in 2008 to pursue a solo career.

Duncan and his other brother Robin Campbell accused Ali of stealing the UB40 name.

“There was no battle when Ali left. He spent five years performing under his own name. It’s only in the last couple of years that he’s trying to steal our name, basically.

“Ali resigned from the band. He never owned the name. He didn’t start the band. He wasn’t the founder. We all started the band together,” said Robin.

“He wasn’t the leader. We were a democratic band that he chose to leave.

“Thereby, leaving the remaining members to carry on as UB40 and that is what we did.”

The band currently is formed of guitarist and vocalist Robin Campbell, Duncan Campbell, bass guitarist Earl Falconer, percussionist Norman Hassan and Saxophone player Brian Travers.

UB40 hits include Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, I Got You Babe and Falling In Love With You.

Duncan’s stroke comes a year after Travers was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which caused him to pull out of the band’s 40th Anniversary tour.

Following the UB40 split Ali Campbell said: “I didn’t just walk away from the band. After I left, the end for UB40 came when they did their country album and Astro didn’t want to be standing on the stage with a stetson on.

“That is a statement of fact. I am the voice. On the original songs, I did the melodies. I wrote every single UB40 melody, apart from Astro’s.

“Being a socialist, I didn’t claim the money for every track. I split it eight ways.

“It’s really annoying that the other band members keep saying I left to pursue a solo career.

“I left because of what was going on behind my back. They have stolen my back catalogue of 30 years’ work.

“There were things that were against everything UB40. I was disgusted. I stuck to my principles, because UB40 stood for something.

“As the original UB40, we had three million card-carrying fans and they could get into gigs for half price with the UB40 card.

“We were the hardest working band, playing more live shows than any other band.”

UB40 under Ali, Astro and Mickey, who appeared in Torrevieja, cancelled concerts in 2020, due to COVID-19.

A statement from Heatwave Promotions said: “Due to the COVID-19 and the uncertainty how long it will effect us we have decided to postpone this year’s concerts to 2021.”

