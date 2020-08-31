Patron Saint Festivities cancelled in Pilar de la Horadada





The Pilar de la Horadada Council has cancelled the celebration of the Patron Saint Festivities that are traditionally celebrated during the month of October in the town.

The sanitary measures imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as well as the uncertainty in the face of new outbreaks, make it impossible to hold the events that revolve around the festival of Our Patron Saint the Holy Virgin of Pilar.

The decision has already been made known to the clubs and groups that usually participate in the activities. It was formally announced in the plenary session held last Friday.