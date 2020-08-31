



The Orihuela mayor and councillors met on Monday with the representatives of Covapa and Concapa, Sonia Terrero and Javier Rubio, to discuss the protocols still needing to be introduced on the resumption of school by local children next Monday.

The mayor said that it was necessary to address the needs that the Orihuela City Council must carry out to guarantee a safe return to the classroom, both for students and for the educational staff.

He explained that like the Torrevieja City Council, “we will carry out PCR tests on all staff of educational centres”, while cleaning and disinfection of the schools will also be increased. Control of access to schools will also be monitored by Local Police and Civil Protection.

Among the measures adopted, will be the cleaning of all air conditioning systems. In addition there will be masks for students without resources. Another initiative will be the distribution of hydroalcoholic gel dispenser points and a study into the possibility of acquiring sanitizing machines.