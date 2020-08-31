



Quote: ‘I urge residents to stay home and follow the rules, while the outbreak is brought under control’ – Amparo Canals, Mayor of Benigamin (see image)

By Andrew Atkinson

Health authorities in Valencia have imposed a lockdown on residents in Benigamin – after 51 people tested positive for coronavirus on August 30.

Following the rise in coronavirus cases, lockdown restrictions include closure of bars and restaurants, imposed for a period of 14 days, beginning August 31.

Benigamin, which has less than 6,000 residents, with 51 people testing positive, sees a cumulative incidence surge from 34.24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, to 994.46 cases per 100,000 within a week.

“The increase in cases in the last seven days shows a significant spread of the virus in Benigamin and indicates a sustained community transmission.

“This is why it is necessary to adopt these temporary measures, with the aim of stopping and mitigating the risk of contagion.

“It’s a difficult decision, but necessary,” said Ana Barceló, Valencia’s Regional Health Minister.

“I urge residents to stay home and follow the rules, while the outbreak is brought under control,” said Amparo Canals, the Mayor of Benigamin.

Residents are in lockdown – and can only visit supermarkets and chemists – or leave municipal limits of the town, with exceptions including; returning to place of residence, visiting the doctor, going to work, or taking care of elderly or dependents.

The start of schools and nurseries will be delayed, until after the confinement period, and all social centres, including day centres and sports clubs, are suspended.

Weddings, baptisms and communions are suspended and Funerals limited to 15 people outdoors, and 10 people within a closed space.