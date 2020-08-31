In at the Deep end – from PNE to Liverpool!





By Andrew Atkinson

Andrew Lonergan’s exit at Premier League champions Liverpool has left the shot-stopper pondering a move abroad – that could see the journeyman ‘keeper extend his two decades between the sticks.

“What happens next, I’ll see,” said Preston born Lonergan, 36, who began his career at his home town club, aged 16.

“I’m in a fortunate position that I don’t need to play football for the sake of it,” said Lonergan, who was under Kop boss Jurgen Klopp as understudy at Anfield.

Lonergan, signed by West Ham and former Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and Real Sociedad manager David Moyes at Deepdale, is pondering his future during the summer.

“It needs to excite me. And there might be the chance to go abroad,” said Lonergan, who has represented the Republic of Ireland u16s and England u20s.

“I’m just relaxing at the moment, playing golf and maybe I’ll get a holiday,” said Lonergan, signed by Moyes at Preston on Youth Training Scheme (YTS) forms, after a spell at Blackburn Rovers academy.

“I played in the youth team from the aged of 16 and made my first team debut aged 17,” said Lonergan, who left the Lilywhites in 2011 in a move to Leeds, after over 200 appearances.

Lonergan departs Liverpool as a Premier League and World champion, having arrived at the Reds from minnows Rochdale.

“I felt like a Liverpool player from day one, just from how everyone was with me,” said Lonergan.

“I couldn’t believe the quality throughout the squad – absolutely frightening, big stars,” said Lonergan.

Liverpool is one club of a plethora for Lonergan, with spells at Preston, Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe, Swindon, Leeds, Bolton, Fulham, Wolves, a return to Leeds, Middlesbrough and Rochdale.

“I’ve left Liverpool now, they will have five keepers when they go back with lads returning from loans.

“There is no space available at the moment for another keeper, I knew that was going to happen.

“I left on a high and I really enjoyed my time as a Liverpool player,” added Lonergan.