CD Murada cancel summer football campus due to coronavirus





By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada have cancelled their summer football campus due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Spain.

“After seeing all the outbreaks of Covid that are happening in the area, we believe it is appropriate not to celebrate our campus and postpone it to another date,” said a spokesperson.

“The measure is adopted with the aim of avoiding the risk of contagion, possible outbreaks and given the uncertainty generated by the evolution of the pandemic.

“We thank the 40 registered children and their parents for the willingness and trust they have placed in us,” they added.

The registration period is open for all interested parties, for the 2020-21 season, in the following categories:

* Cherubs: Born in 2015/2016;

* Prebenjamines: Born in 2013/2014; * Benjamins: Born in 2011/2012; * Fingerlings; Born in 2009/2010; * Infants: Born in 2007/2008; * Cadets: Born in 2005/2006; * Juveniles: Born in 2002/2003/2004.

“CD Murada Sports Club intends to implement its school model, with its own seal, aimed at the comprehensive training of players, improving their sports performance and training players for our first team,” said the spokesperson.