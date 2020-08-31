As COVID-19 hits businesses Flannigans expand!





By Andrew Atkinson

As COVID-19 hits businesses, Flannigans in Entre Naranjos, Los Montesinos are looking ahead – by expanding their premises!

“The support we’ve had from our community has kept us afloat”, co-proprietor Kenny Redmond told The Leader.

Entre Naranjos is known better as the area that contains Vistabella golf, and Belfast born Kenny said: “I arrived in Spain and performed as a singer/ entertainer/DJ, working in La Manga strip, Cabo Roig.

“I started in the Slievenamon in Cabo Roig in 2009. I’ve been a DJ all my life, working in Belfast, and worked as a DJ in La Manga for seven years, where I met resident Dennis Waterman from Minder TV fame.”

Flannigans bar cost €57,000, to put in sound-proofing, overlooked by the relevant Valencian body, who did the sound tests: “We are fully registered with a music licence,” said Kenny.

Flannigans are open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a menu that includes traditional soda bread from Belfast, along with white and black pudding.

Kenny worked in property rental, prior to moving into the Estate market with business partner, Dubliner Anne Barry, and run Redvilla Sales, concentrating in the Vistabella area.

“Flannigans has been a phenomenal success, with regular clients from Britain and Ireland, who have become friends,” said Anne.

“Along with the beers on sale, including draught Guinness, we have hand-picked red, white and rose wines from Elda, Jamilla, Alicante,” said Anne.

With St Patrick’s day being cancelled in March, amid COVID-19, it has been rescheduled for September 17: “We’re giving away 200 St Patrick’s 2020 t-shirts,” said Kenny.

“Despite coronavirus we are looking ahead, which is down to people coming from afar to taste our food, something that we pride ourselves on, and entertainment,” said Kenny.

FLANNAGANS Local 3 Entre Naranjos 03319. Official Guinness and gastro pub. Telephone: 965 064395