



Despite the spectacular images, the little girl, aged three, did not suffer any injuries

The images speak for themselves with the young girl lifted into the air on the end of the kite she was holding on to.

The incident occurred in Taiwan, in the town of Nanlioa, but it has now gone viral across the world thanks to social networks. In a video shared by thousands of users, it can be seen that a little girl, barely three years old, ‘flies up into the air’ dragged by the force of the kite she is holding while she was enjoying a kite festival.

Without letting go of the orange tail, which she was holding at the time she was lifted into the air, the little girl is lifted several meters off the ground for a few agonising seconds, to the shouts of those who were stunned by what they were witnessing at the scene.

When the winds finally brought her back to the ground, the spectators managed to catch hold of her and free her from the kite strings that had surrounded her body.

The girl, although she was very scared by the incident, did not suffer any injuries.