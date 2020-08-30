



Heinz bet returns £7,846

5-fold (6 bets) £2,968

6-horse accumulator £1,653

By Andrew Atkinson

Wondrous Words and Frankenstella – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – caused a Redcar alert on Saturday night – with six selections either winning or placed, including 25-1 shot Ring Of Gold!

Sambucca Spirit (9-2), Sorbonne (7-2), King Ragner (16-5), Ring Of Gold (25-1), Wondrous Words (3-1) and Frankenstella (11-4) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info rattled the bookies at the north Yorkshire track.

Windsor winning/placed fromthehorsesmouth.info selections included Indian Creak (3-1), Sur Mer (11-4) and Destiny’s Rock (14-1).

Newmarket winning tips included Legal Attack (11-10) and Zahratty (5-2) with each-way selection Mondain placed at 10-1.

The 6-horse winning accumulator Indian Creak (3-1), Legal Attack (11-10), Sur Mer (11-4), Zahratty (5-2), Wondrous Words (3-1) and Frankenstella (11-4) paid £1,653.

A 5-fold bet (six bets) returned £2,968. A Heinz bet returned £7,846.

Caption: Trainer John Quinn’s Frankenstella completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 1,653-1 accumulator.

The post RED(CAR) ALERT! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.