



TUI announce all flights to mainland Spain, along with the Balearic and Canary Islands cancelled until September 13

By Andrew Atkinson

TUI have announced all flights to mainland Spain, along with the Balearic and Canary Islands have been cancelled – until September 13.

The announcement was made by the UK’s largest tour operator TUI amid Spain’s removal from the UK list of safe countries to travel to, after worries that the country was in the grip of a second wave – ‘spike’ – of coronavirus.

Anyone now returning from the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days, upon their return to the UK. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.

Additional trips to Cyprus have also been cancelled. Flights due to depart on or before September 4, will no longer going ahead.

TUI now only operates holidays to Turkey, Greece and Italy from Newcastle International Airport.

Portugal was added to the list on August 29; followed by Jamaica, from September 2.

Image courtesy TUI