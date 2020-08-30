Hollie Doyle makes history with Windsor 5 winners  – including fromthehorsesmouth.info tips Indian Creak and Sur Mer





By Andrew Atkinson

Hollie Doyle made history at Windsor on Saturday – when riding five winners – including fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Indian Creak and Sur Mer, becoming the first female jockey to do so.

“I don’t think I’ve had an afternoon as good as this,” said Doyle, 23, who made history when winning on Mistress Nellie, to complete a nap-hand of victories.

Tipped to become a big star of the turf Doyle, who rode 116 winners last season, racked up a 899-1 accumulator, being the first time a female rider has had five winners at a meeting in Britain.

“I didn’t know about the record, but it feels great. I thought I was in for a good day and thankfully it turned out like that,” said Doyle, who lives with her partner, jockey Tom Marquand in Hungerford.

“I probably won’t go crazy celebrating, because I’m riding at Yarmouth on Sunday. I’m just grateful for an early enough night at home,” added Doyle.

