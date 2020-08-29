



The proud name of UD Horadada, formed in 1972, is to be no more after the club hierarchy decided that they will not register the team with the Valencian Football Federation for the coming season.

The reason for the decision is said to be the current health pandemic which presents too many problems, according to the board.

However a study is to be made into the possibility of establishing a team comprising of players from the town and its surrounds with a view to entering it into Regional Division Two, the entry leavel for senior football.

At this stage there has been no decision regarding the Ikomar Stadium which is understood to belong to the Catholic Church although it is hoped that more will become apparent with the release of a statement by the town council next week.