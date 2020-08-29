



Pinatar Arena will entertain 10 teams during the coming days in preparation for the forthcoming season, 5 from the first and 5 from the second division.

Villarreal CF, Valencia CF, Levante UD, Elche CF and Getafe CF are the La Liga that will visit, as well as FC Cartagena, CD Tenerife, Real Mallorca, CD Leganés and CD Castellón from Segunda A.

Friendly games this coming week include Real Mallorva v CD Castellon on Tuesday and newly promoted FC Cartagena v Levante UD on Wednesday. Both games kick off at 8pm.

Follow the Pinatar Arena website for up to date information: http://pinatararena.com/en/football/matches/