



“I am leaving, but my heart stays here in Elche.” This is how club manager Pacheta finished his final press conference as Elche coach. A video appearance, without questions, he was accompanied by the president, Joaquín Buitrago, as well as a number of the club’s coaching staff, players and employees. And at the conference he made it clear that he wished to continue.

But despite having led Elche from Second B to First in three seasons, the club’s owner, football agent Christian Bragarnik, wants to replace him with a more experienced manager.

Even before the release of Pacheta had been made public Bragarnik had announced that his Argentinean countryman, Jorge Almirón, would be the new man at the helm.

Joining from Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab FC, who currently sit in mid table in the recently resumed league, Almirón has had some managerial success in Columbia, Mexico and Argentina.

With no summer break following their extended playoff campaign Almirón will be joining the club this coming week, along with his team of assistants, and is said to be looking forward to the coming season which gets underway in just 2 weeks time.