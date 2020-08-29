Hollie Doyle fromthehorsesmouth.info Windsor double – Legal Attack Newmarket win





By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon scored with Indian Creak (3-1) – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – at Windsor on Saturday, backed from 7-1 overnight, down from 5-1 on-course.

Former England and Southampton star striker Channon saddled Indian Creak to victory in the Luxury Lodges For Sale at racecourse marina.com Class 4 Handicap over 6 furlongs.

With the going heavy, following downpours, three-year-old Indian Creak, ridden by Hollie Doyle, gained a 1 1/4 lengths win over Eye Of The Water (8-1) with Big Les (13-2) a further 1 1/2 lengths behind, third.

Legal Attack (11-10) was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.info revised-selection at Newmarket under William Buick, when coming from last to first, in landing the Close Brothers Savings British EBF Novice Stakes over 6f. Shobiz (NR).

Trained by Simon Crisford, Legal Attack beat Shark Attack (5-2) by 3/4 length at racing’s Headquarters.

Robert Cowell trained Sur Mer (11-4) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info gained victory under Hollie Doyle at Windsor, 3/4 length ahead of Bellevarde in the MPM Flooring Fillies Handicap over 5 furlongs. Lyons Lane (7-4f) was unplaced.

Summerghand (2.05 Newmarket) and Nastase (12.35 Windsor) fromthehorsesmouth.info selections finished second.

