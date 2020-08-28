



It was the best 2 scores from 4 to count with all on the par 3’s on Monday. Terry Field, Pete Dunn, Marleen Billen and the fictional Albert stole the show notching up 98 points. Marleen’s birdie on the 18th for 4 points certainly helped their cause! Close with 94, but not close enough, were Graham Murray, Ron Luffman, Nick Campbell and Reg Akehurst.

Wednesday’s individual Stableford also allowed each player to nominate 2 holes beforehand where the points scored were doubled. With 42 points it was Mark Western on top of the podium followed by Mike Chapman on 41. Three players shared 40 points and after countback it was Friedel Knebel who took the bronze. Three 2’s today going to Mark, John Shervell and Liz Robertson.

No great surprises when a very strong foursome won the day in Friday’s Texas Scramble. With a nett score of 59, Terry Field, Paul Brown, Pete Dunn (He’s had a good week) and Petina Murray were in the money. Just 0.6 behind them were Lindsay Forbes, Graham Murray, Nigel Price and once again Marleen.

It was only after the game we learnt the very sad news that Geoff Biggerstaff, one of our founding members, had passed away that morning. Our thoughts go out to his wife Dee and family.

Given the circumstances no attempts at funny jokes this week.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell