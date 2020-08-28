



A fire has devastated the marina at the Lo Págan Yacht Club this Friday afternoon, totally destroying the main centre building having, according to local witnesses, originally taken hold in the kitchen.

The causes are currently unknown although forensic officers and fire brigade experts are currently investigating at the scene.

Officers from the San Pedro del Pinatar Local Police force and Firefighters from the Fire Consortium mobilised to the site and, as we approach early evening, are understood to be still fighting the fire. Members of Civil Protection were also mobilized.

The Police have confirmed that there is only material damage and there are no injuries to staff, members of the public or marine craft moored in the area nearby the building.

Witnesses and passers-by said the virulent flames and heavy smoke could be seen for miles around. According to the first information, the fire originated in the kitchen and largely affected the roof of the building. Members of staff were able to get out before the fire spread.