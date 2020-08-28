Couple celebrate Golden Wedding in Torrevieja Hospital





Last weekend María and Eugenio celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary at the Torrevieja University hospital.

Eugenio Recuero, in hospital for three months, was taken by surprise with a ceremony that the couple’s two children and two grandchildren attended.

When the nurse entered his room on Sunday morning to take him out for a walk, Eugenio could never have imagined that he was going to take part in a celebration of his Golden Jubilee. “Come on Eugenio, get dressed because today we are going for a walk down a secret corridor”. At the end of the corridor, his wife, their two children and two grandchildren, waited next to the hospital where the couple renewed their vows after 50 years of marriage.