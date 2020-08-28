



By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos have pulled off the biggest transfer coup in world football – by signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona, according to a poster in the town.

In a mock-up poster, Barca star Messi is shown with Valencia 1st Regional newly promoted Group 8 club CD Montesinos, alongside Chairman Alfredo.

Messi submitted a transfer request to Barcelona that lead to putting the Argentine’s two-decade stay at the Nou Camp in jeopardy.

Barca relinquished their La Liga crown to rivals Real Madrid, before their 8-2 champions league exit against Bayern Munich.

Coach Quique Setien departed in the immediate aftermath and was replaced by club legend Ronald Koeman, but Spanish reports revealed an unconvincing first meeting with the Dutchman resulted in Messi tendering his transfer request.

In a light-hearted sporting gesture, CD Montesinos Supporters club President Eddie Cagigao told The Leader: “The poster says that Alfredo offered Messi free car insurance – and that was the clincher.”

Eddie quipped: “Big Luis told Messi he needed to be quick in the showers – or the water would be cold if he took too long!”.

New club sponsors Bar Rives, based in Los Montesinos, are also part of the signing of super star Messi: “I’ve also negotiated a deal with Bar Rives to get Messi his favourite Argentinian beer in,” joked Eddie.