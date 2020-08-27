Muscutt to strike at Goodwood on Singing The Blues and Must Be An Angel





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Daniel Muscutt is booked to ride Singing The Blues (4.10) and Must Be An Angel (5.15) at Goodwood on Saturday on the eight racecard meeting at Selhurstpark Road, Chichester.

Muscutt, 24, who was apprenticed at Andrew Balding’s Kingsclere stables in Newmarket, is up on Singing The Blues, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, trained by Rod Millman, in a Ladbrokes Class 4 Handicap over 1m 6f.

Singing The Blues who has won at Bath, twice, and at Wolverhampton, raced in Class 2 company last year, when placed over 1m 6f.

Sylvester Kirk saddles Must Be An Angel in the Ladbrokes C5 Fillies Handicap over 6 furlongs, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, having finished second of nine at Chepstow over 7f this month and was third of 14 at Lingfield, over 7f in December.

Based at Newmarket, Muscutt rode his first Group 1 race on Marco Botti trained Fanciful Angel in the Arlington Million in 2017, when finishing second.

Brought up in Wales, Muscutt said: “I didn’t think I was going to be anything else in life, other than a jockey. I had the bug from day one.”

Flotilla (1.15) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Ladbrokes EBF Fillies over 6f.

Pomelo (1.50) trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Harry Bentley is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Ladbrokes Prestigious Fillies Stakes G3 C1 over 7f, having won over the same distance at Newbury in July.

Magical Wish (2.25) trained by Richard Hannon jnr and ridden by Thorre Hammer Hanson, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Ladbrokes C2 Handicap over 7f, having won at Doncaster over 7f this month and ran second of 17 at Goodwood in a Class 3 race, over the same distance.

Cabaletta (3.00) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the G3 Ladbrokes C1 March Stakes, over 1m 6f.

Cabaletta finished second at Goodwood over 1m 6f this month, having won a Class 1 at Newbury over 1m 4f in July.

Duke Of Hazard (3.35) trained by Paul Cole and ridden by David Probert is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Group 2 Ladbrokes C1 Celebration Mile Stakes, over 1m.

Escape The City (4.45) trained by Hugh Morrison and ridden by Angus Villiers is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Ladbrokes C3 Handicap over 1m 3f.

Escape To The City was noted when finishing third at at Sandown Park this month in a Class 3 race over 1 mile, when not getting a clear run, switching, and stayed on strongly.

