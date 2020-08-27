



Councils in San Javier, San Pedro, Torre Pacheco and Los Alcazares meet in midst of 91 Covid cases in Mar Menor Health Area

By Andrew Atkinson

Councils in San Javier, San Pedro, Torre Pacheco and Los Alcazares are meeting (today) August 27 in the midst of 91 Covid cases in the Mar Menor Health Area.

San Javier has reported the biggest increase. Following the spike in coronavirus in July and August the council has taken steps and has closed parks and undertaking additional sanitation and disinfection spraying.

The Mayors from San Javier, Los Alcázares, San Pedro and Torre Pacheco are scheduled to meet at the hospital to discuss and undertake the relevant co-ordinated COVID-19 measures as Spain recorded the biggest cases of coronavirus in Europe that has lead to compulsory measures activities, including mandatory masks, a clampdown on smoking and the banning of music and entertainment in many areas across the country.