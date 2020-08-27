Global Warning and Desert Encounter noted at Windsor





Shobiz and Summerghand Newmarket raid

Hipsway, King Ragner, Ring Of Gold, Redcar treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Ed Dunlop saddles Global Warning (2.40) at Windsor on Saturday in the racecourse marina.com Class 4 Handicap over 1 mile, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Ridden by George Wood, Global Warning was noted when finishing second in a C4 race at Wolverhampton over 7f, and was in Class 2 company last year.

Jamie Spencer has been booked to ride 8 year-old veteran Desert Encounter (2.40) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Gallagher Group August Stakes (Listed) Class 1 race.

Trained by David Simcock, Desert Encounter ran second at Goodwood in July in a C1 race over 1m 3f, behind Pablo Escobar, when beaten 3/4 length; and finished third in a C1 race over 1m 4f at Newmarket in July.

WINDSOR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.35 Nastase. 1.05 Indian Creak (ew). 1.40 Sur Mer ew. 2.10 Global Warning ew. 2.40 Desert Encounter ew. 3.15 Fox Chairman. 3.50 Costello ew. 4.25 Maykir. 5.00 Winter Snowdrop.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.20 Last Sunset. 12.55 Quarry Beach (ew). 1.30 Shobiz. 2.05 Summerghand. 2.45 Lexington Dash ew. 3.20 Mondain ew. 3.55 Zahratty. 4.30 Pitcher’s Point.

REDCAR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.55 Burscough (ew). 3.30 Cleveleys ew. 4.05 Kapono ew. 4.40 Hard Solution ew. 5.10 Hipsway. 5.45 Sorbonne ew. 6.15 King Ragnar ew. 6.45 Ring Of Gold ew. 7.15 Wondrous Words ew. 7.45 Frankenstella ew.

