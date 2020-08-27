



By Andrew Atkinson

Sergio Ramos is using a lucrative offer from an unnamed Chinese club, in order to force Real Madrid into handing him a new deal.

Former Sevilla prodigy Ramos, capped 170 times by Spain, has a year of his £210,000 a week contract remaining at the Bernabeu.

Ramos, 34, has reportedly been offered £385,000 a week from a Chinese Super League club, in order to force Real Madrid’s hand in the drawn out negotiations.

Ramos, who joined Real Madrid in 2005, eyeing a two-year extension, has made 454 appearances for the club.

Father of four Ramos married long-time girlfriend Pilar Rubio in June 2019. Ramos’s agent is his brother Rene.

After emerging through Sevilla’s youth academy and spending two seasons with the senior side, Ramos moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

Since then he has gone on to become a mainstay for Real Madrid, and has won 22 major honours, including La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Ramos, named La Liga’s top defender five times, has represented Spain at four World Cups and three European championships, having made his first appearance for Spain, aged 18.

In 2013, Ramos became Spain’s youngest player to reach 100 caps and currently holds the record as the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team.