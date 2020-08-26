Trainer Alexander to retain Lake View Lad ahead of 2021 Grand National





Quote: ‘Having taken the decision to pretty much shut-up shop during coronavirus lockdown. We have to hope by the time they are ready to race, lockdown measures have continued to be lifted’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Nick Alexander based at Kinneston, Leslie, Fife, in Scotland is looking ahead to September with his string of horses.

“Most of the horses are just about up to full work now and with luck we should have plenty of horses ready to run by the end of next month – the team are doing a fantastic job,” said Alexander.

Penny River (Kelly) and Charm Offensive (Sophie) heading down the gallop

“Having taken the decision to pretty well shut up shop during the coronavirus lock down we have a much bigger group of horses at the same stage of preparation.

“It has plenty of advantages, and we just have to hope that by the time they are ready to race lockdown measures have continued to be lifted,” said Alexander.

Alexander was praiseworthy of owner-breeder Trevor Hemmings, 85, who has decided to reduce his number of horses.

“Trevor Hemmings has been the most fantastic supporter of the sport and latterly Kinneston, for 35 years he has done the job properly and been rewarded at the highest level.

Lake View Lad

“I am pleased to say that his connection with Kinneston will continue as Lake View Lad will remain in training here. We will do our utmost to have the horse in peak condition for the 2021 Grand National.

Dubai Days

“Of the others Dubai Days and Diamond Brig will both be heading to Goffs sales at Doncaster on September 15. I would be delighted to continue to train either horse and if any owners would like further information please do not hesitate to contact me.

“They should both win races and it is a good opportunity to buy quality horses that I now know very well.

Diamond Brig

“His fourth horse here, Artic Mann, had been due to go to the sales in May and in the absence of that opportunity was bought privately to stay at Kinneston,” said Alexander.

“We will be remotely involved in the Flat horses in training sales at Newmarket and after that physically present at Goffs in September,” added Alexander.

Stevie Smith, 4 year old filly by Roderic O’Connor ex Poem (Dylan Thomas).

“With a full team of 20 back working we have to take care to observe COVID-19 protocols and we’ve made a couple of changes to reduce “bottlenecks” such as splitting the tack room and feed rooms,” said Alexander.

The post Trainer Alexander to retain Lake View Lad ahead of 2021 Grand National appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.