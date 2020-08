By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel have begun pre-season training ahead of the 2020-21 campaign in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 – by heading to the beach!

Racing’s chief coach Willy put the players through their paces running alongside the Mediterranean sea shore and taking technical training skills.

Striker Vazquinho, who joined Racing from CD Montesinos last season, has suffered a serious injury that will keep him out of the beginning of the new campaign.