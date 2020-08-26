



As of the 1st October 2020 the Members will take over all of the responsibilities from the owners by leasing La Siesta Club, thus allowing the owners to sit back and enjoy their well-earned retirement.

Until that date the members are caretaking the club and starting in September La Siesta have two (2) Internal competitions being played, one on a Tuesday (Yardstick) and the other on a Thursday (3-2-1) Also on every Wednesday 1.30 for 2pm will be the chicken & egg day with a rollup day being on a Saturday, whilst keeping within the government and LLB guidelines when attending and playing because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

La Siesta Bowls Club has recently seen an increase of 10 new members which now takes us to 55 and are actively looking to increase this even further. The membership Fees have remained at the competitive price of 200 Euros per year. We compete in the Winter League together with other league matches throughout the whole year, hold regular Internal competition games, rollups, host touring sides, and chicken & egg days.

Our new Social Secretary (Molly) has been arranging a variety of social activities, with the main aim to please the majority of members requests. ( keep up the good work).

Anyone interested in joining La Siesta Members Run Bowls Club, are welcome to call the Club President (George) or Club Captain (Wendy) who will be pleased to give you any information you may require to assist you in making that decision. We hope to see new members in the very near future.

George Richardson 865 772 498

Wendy Ralph 633 068 399