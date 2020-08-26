



Paul Gascoigne who was in the Costa Blanca south last summer, including visits to Quesada and Cabo Roig, has turned to tattoos – in a bid to keep him away from the boozer.

“It’s my addiction. I’m off booze. I’m getting tattoos because I love them and I’ve got nothing else to do,” said Gazza.

Former England, Newcastle, Spurs, Lazio and Rangers star Gascoigne, 53, who lives in Bournemouth, spent time on the Costa Blanca south in ‘An evening with Paul Gascoigne show’ at La Zenia, Orihuela Costa and in Benidorm in 2019.

Gazza, whose latest tattoo was a red heart added on his wrist, directly below a black heart, was in Quesada with the late Willie Thorne, who passed away in June in Torrevieja hospital from septic shock, aged 66.

“If I don’t go to the tattooists, I’ll go to the pub and drink. To be honest, I’d rather go to my tattooist,” said Gazza, who stayed in a private villa in Cabo Roig, and visited Quesada when featured on BigFM radio.