Alicante city police fining smokers, people not wearing masks and closing premises





Alicante city police fining smokers, people not wearing masks and closing business premises after ignoring Spain Gov. legislation amid COVID-19 ‘spike’ – highest in Europe

By Andrew Atkinson

The Policia local in Alicante have been out in force in the city – fining smokers – those not wearing masks and closed business premises having ignored the Spain Government legislation following the ‘spike’ in coronavirus cases – the highest in Europe.

Smoking in a public place is prohibited. The fines in Alicante were imposed for smoking, along with disobeying social distance on public roads, amid new coronavirus measures after a spike in cases during July and August.

The Policia local also closed down a kebab establishment in the city – after disobeying the government’s imposed closing time of 1am.

The Policia local (Alicante) walked the city’s streets writing out fines under COVID-19 measures, imposed by the Generalitat Valenciana in a bid to reduce the advance of the pandemic spike.

Fines were also imposed to those for not wearing a face mask in the city centre.

