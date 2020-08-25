



By Andrew Atkinson

The Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos announced on August 24, via the Health Ministry, that there are three people that has tested positive for coronavirus in the Vega Baja town.

The news was reported to Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron’s office.

Mayor Butron said: “Following the existence of an outbreak of three people in the social sphere within the same family, in our municipality we cannot relax.

“Let’s continue complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures, by the use of a mask and keep the safety distance.”

Mayor Butron has been at the forefront of arranging disinfection of spraying the town and also that of the la Herrada urbanisation since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 protocol, following the coronavirus pandemic in mid March.

Since the easing of government legislation restrictions, after a three month lockdown period in Los Montesinos amongst the towns and cities in Spain, the Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos have remained alert.

In the wake of the ‘spike’ in cases reported in Spain in July and August, mainly in the north including the capital Madrid, new protocol has been put in place.

Restrictions of social distancing, sanitation, wearing of masks being mandatory and banning of smoking, in certain areas.

Torrevieja has also registered positive coronavirus tests results in the area, underlined with the vacations of holidaymakers in August.

Mayor Butron said: “We remind you that we have free masks available at the Town Hall.

“If, in the weekly meeting with the Hospital next Wednesday (August 26) we receive any news about the health situation, we will make it known to all citizens, as we usually do.

“From the City Council we continue working so that everything is ready for the start of the 2020-2021 school year in September, with the best guarantees.

“Let’s continue to comply with the rules. Beating the virus is everyone’s business.”