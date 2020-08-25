



By Andrew Atkinson

The day the music died – following the ‘spike’ in coronovirus cases in Spain music venues across the Costa Blanca south have been forced to cancel events.

Venues in Villamartin, Los Montesinos, Rojales, La Finca and Lo Crispin are amongst a plethora of areas that have received the bombshell news.

Despite some venues having registered music licences, along with professional artistes also being registered, the plug has been pulled by the authorities following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Despite the Villamartin Plaza holding a legal events license, we have been informed by the Valencian Health Authorities that this week all events are cancelled, due to the rise in cases,” said Casey Shaddock, spokesperson from Villamartin Plaza.

“Fortunately, the rise in coronavirus cases is not here but Orihuela itself. Therefore the music this week (August 25, 26 and 27) is cancelled. We will know about next week, by Friday (August 28),” said Casey.

Despite the ban on music, bars and restaurants remain open at Villamartin Plaza: “Please still come and support the bars and restaurants,” added Casey.

Music, including Karaoke is currently banned, which is a massive blow to many businesses who are still rocking following the three months lockdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

Samantha Barton from The Courtyard in Los Montesinos is one business owner who has been affected.

Karaoke evenings have been cancelled by the Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos under instruction from the local Policia following the spike in coronavirus cases, with the Vega Baja town announcing three new cases on August 24.

“It’s just a matter of getting through this year now. Hopefully next year won’t be the same – or else no one will survive,” Samantha told The Leader.

Graham Stephen, proprietor of The Oasis bar and Restaurant in la Herrada urbanisation in Los Montesinos, has pumped tens of thousands of euros into his business in the last 14 months.

A Gala variety weekend that was planned for October on behalf of the Mayor’s charity and APANEE Torrevieja was cancelled earlier this month.

Stevie Spit BEM, The Jersey Boys, a Flamenco show and 16 artistes were lined-up to raise much-needed funds, especially so in the wake of COVID-19.

“The Oasis Bar and Restaurant is the hub of la Herrada – it’s not just a bar – it’s the community’s family and friends central venue,” Graham told The Leader.

Other businesses that have cancelled events include the Auora Bar at Rojales, Chandelier Bar at La Finca and the Tavern at Lo Crispin.

The Decree released on August 17 by the Valencia Generaliat is in place for 21 days.