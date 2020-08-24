



As is the case with most products on the market, not all models and types of watches are of the same quality and prestige. Top brands always combine only the most impressive craftsmanship with the utmost style and aesthetics.

The results are breathtakingly beautiful watches, with unbelievable prices. In this article, we will go over several of the top brand pieces available. Moreover you can also find online shops in different countries like if you want to find jaeger lecoultre reverso you can easily check just on click.

AudemarsPiguet

This company was established in 1875 by Edward-Auguste Piguet and Jules-Louis Audemars. They make 36,000 amazing timepieces each year, and their watch movements are used by both Tiffany & Co and Bulgari.

The luxury watch brand is credited for making the first steel luxury sports piece in the world, which was the Royal Oak in 1972. Then in 1993, they made the first oversized watch, the Royal Oak Offshore. As you can see, this brand loves to set standards in the industry.

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin is one of the oldest manufacturers of expensive luxury watches in the world. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Vacheron in Geneva, Switzerland, all the way back in 1755. The brand of fine watches is one of the members of the Richemont Group, and their products truly reflect their centuries old heritage.

Their craftsmen utilize precise detailing alongside the traditional shapes and styling of them, and they are truly unique. Many famous and legendary historical figures have worn their models, including Napoleon Bonaparte, Harry Truman, and Pope Pius IX.

Patek Philippe

Patek Phillipe & Co is a Swizz luxury brand that was founded in 1851, and their forte is dealing with rather complicated mechanics and a traditional style. These watches are some of the biggest status symbols available, and throughout history, many members of royalty have worn their pieces.

They are true art, and their inspiringly classic and unique designs are well recognized around the world. The brand is very consistent with their marketing and promotional campaigns, and are as famous as ever.

Blancpain

This brand is a subsidiary of the Swatch Group, and like most high-end brands, they were found centuries ago, in 1735. They have gone under major developments and their growth was thriving during the whole of the 19th century. They are constantly updating and modernizingtheir production, and tend to come up with major innovationswith their great watches. The company has a wide range of different types, including both minimalistic and elaborately pieces.

Rolex

Rolex is arguably the most identifiable brand of luxury watches. The manufacturer is an internationally acclaimed and coveted by the society as a status symbol, and the watch to have if you make it big. Their timeless form and function are legendary, and they have been ever present in popular culture.

This British brand is always represented with the consistently classic designs they come up with. Forbes recognizes the product maker on their list of the most powerful global brands in the world. In addition, Rolex is the largest luxury watch brand when it comes to numbers, as they produce 2,000 pieces each day.