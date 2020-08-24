Sunnyside Nursery in San Miguel de Salinas reopens under new management





The outstanding and renowned nursery in San Miguel is reopening under new management as Sunnyside and the fabulous teachers, Noelia, Geles, Sara, Marina and the rest of the team would love to welcome your little ones on the 7th of September for their brand new academic year.

Sunnyside Early Year Bilingual Nursery is offering free enrolment for the whole of August, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Sunnyside Nursery was born from the idea of offering a different educational opportunity which meets the current needs of educators, children and their families in the changing society in which we live.

From the experience of each of the professionals who make up the teaching team and who have worked for years in Early Childhood Education, SunnySide Kindergarten in San Miguel de Salinas offers a new way of teaching and learning at this early stage of a child’s development.

For more information contact us at

Email: info@sunnysidegrupo.eu

Tel: 0034 673 000 339

Facebook: facebook.com/sunnysidegrupo

Instagram: instagram.com/sunnysidegrupo

Website: www.sunnysidegrupo.eu