Quesada Bowls Club 22 August 2020





By Suzie Cooper

Bowling at Quesada is happening with all mats, jacks & pushers being sanitised before & after play for everyones security. Every rink being played on has a bottle of sanitiser on the end of the rink so everyone can feel safe.

The Saturday morning drive is a regular for some members whilst on a Wednesday evening we have the Come & Go league. We also have Tuesday morning bubbly bowl. All are open to non Quesada members but we do have a maximum 30 restriction for all bowling. Saturday & Tuesday is 9.30 for 10am while Wednesday is 5.30 for 6.

Halfway through the Come & Go and we have 3 bowlers who have already posted 4 wins. Kim Bowles, Hazel Frost & Ken Gordon. With 6 more games to play & only each players top 5 results counting there is still time to join in and post your 5 wins. After that it will come down to shot difference to decide the Winner.

We are pleased to have been able to enter 3 teams in both the Monday & Friday leagues for the Winter Season. We are also operating a rotation system so this will give players plenty of opportunity to play on a regular basis.

Quesada is a competitive, friendly club and we welcome new members. If you are new to bowling or you are an experienced bowler, if you would like more information please contact Captain Steve Hibberd on 96 599 3297/656 579 423 or Secretary Terry Morgan on 659 889 878.