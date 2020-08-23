New book reveals the tips and tricks to buying property in Spain





Property expert Sean Woolley made good use of his time in lockdown to pen an insiders’ guide to buying Spanish property. Called From the Ground Up, the book is his way of sharing his years of experience, real life stories, tips and tricks with buyers interested in investing in Spanish Real Estate.

It is available on Amazon now and features a bonus chapter on the impact of COVID-19 on the Spanish property market.

Sean comments, “During lockdown when the Spanish property market was on pause due to COVID-19, I decided to make good use of the time and write my no-holds-barred book sharing the real truth behind life and property in Spain. I wanted to share Dos and Don’ts, help buyers avoid common mistakes and ensure they are fully prepared for the process of buying Spanish property.

As an agent, we’re always offering advice and pointers for our buyers, flagging up concerns and issues that we’ve seen in our 20 years of experience. Seeing what people get wrong and helping them to do it right enabled me to distil down all that experience into “From the Ground Up”.”

The book focuses on the behavioural aspects of the purchase, to help buyers use their head alongside their heart. The short, easy to digest guide takes readers through the points they need to consider to make sure that they are choosing the right property.

It includes why you’d buy a second property in Spain, the truth behind the dream of living in Spain and practical advice on how to select the right property for you and avoid common mistakes. It then covers generating rental revenue, selecting an agent and the actual costs of buying and owning property in Spain.

“Within the book are 26 tips with things that people may have not thought of”, he explains, “Ways of saving money, how to make a bit of money and things to bear in mind before they get on the plane to see properties.

Everything they need to be prepared and avoid nasty surprises. I hope it will help a lot of people to ensure their Spanish property purchase goes smoothly.”

From the Ground Up – The Insider’s Guide to Buying Spanish Property, is now available on Amazon.

About the Author

Sean Woolley is the Founder and Director of leading real estate agency Cloud Nine Spain. With 20 years’ experience of helping clients buy and sell properties in Spain, he has become known as “The Property Doctor” and has contributed to a host of publications, offering practical advice and a refreshing manner that is always truly honest, no-nonsense and full of common-sense.