



Sponsored by The Pub, Avalon, Skipper, Gran Alacant Insurances, Rogers, La Piazza, Dialprix and The Belfry.

FRIDAY LEAGUE

Due to popular demand the Friday night Fish and Chip league has started again.

The competition will run over seven weeks and twenty three members are taking part.

Thank you Diane and John for organising the competition.

WEDNESDAY 29th July

Lynne Armitage and Howie Williams walked to Santa Pola and back raising over 300 euros for the club. It took them two hours thirty seven minuets to walk there and back and 18,500 steps, there did have refreshments before returning. Well done to both of you and thanks to everyone who sponsored them.

Further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website or email us at info@montemarbowls.com. We are also on face book.